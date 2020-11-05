Police surround Moraine home Wednesday night

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police surrounded a home in Moraine late Wednesday night.

Several law enforcement agencies including Moraine Police, Springboro and Kettering Police along with SWAT teams surrounded a house near the intersection of Cadillac Street and Cloverlawn Avenue in Moraine around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

It is not known why the home was surrounded but police told a 2 NEWS crew on the scene they were waiting for a search warrant.

2 NEWS has contacted the Moraine Police Department but has not gotten a reply. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

