Suspect in custody after standoff at Washington Township motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A suspect is in custody after a standoff that lasted more than eight hours at a motel in Washington Township.

Officers went to the Motel 6 on Miamisburg Centerville Road just after 11:30 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 saying they heard two gunshots from a neighboring room.

When officers arrived, they saw someone inside the room where the shots were allegedly fired.

Authorities say that suspect had fired shots out of the motel room window.

Police tried to get the person to come out, before calling SWAT to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says authorities tried to call the person in the room several times. They've also issued commands over loud speakers repeatedly for the person to surrender.

Authorities say gas canisters were fired into the room to try and get the person to come out. That suspect reportedly fired shots from the motel room window at officers' patrol vehicles.

The motel was evacuated.

Sheriff Streck says some witnesses report seeing a woman in the room with the suspect. That woman is no longer at the scene.

Authorities took the suspect into custody just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. There's no word on any injuries related to the standoff.

Authorities urge everyone to avoid this area due to the standoff. Miamisburg Centerville Road is blocked from I-675 to Southwind Drive.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

