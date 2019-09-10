Police surround Dayton home after report of shot fired

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have surrounded a house in Dayton after a report of a shot fired inside the home.

Authorities say a woman called for help around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, claiming a man had touched her inappropriately inside a house on Wellington Drive, near Hearthstone Drive.

According to authorities, the woman later claimed she wrestled with the man and he took a gun away from her.

The woman told authorities she ran from the house and heard the man fire a shot inside.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:40 a.m. and began working to determine if the man was still inside.

The incident led to a large police presence in the area, with 15 police cruisers at the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

