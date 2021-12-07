NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a Triad Local School District student is facing charges after making threatening comments concerning a school shooting.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s school resource officer for the district got information from school administration of a threat made to the high school involving two juvenile students.

One of the students allegedly made threatening comments regarding committing a shooting at Triad High School. During the investigation, deputies found the suspect, a Triad High School student, who was then barred from the school until further notice.

The sheriff’s office said the student who made the threatening comments is facing charges and will later appear in the Champaign County Juvenile/Family Court.

The district is conducting a separate investigation into the incident.