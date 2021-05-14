Police still working to find car connected to fatal German Twp. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in German Township said Friday they are still reviewing video and tips from the public trying to find a car that may have contributed to the April 30 crash that killed three adults and a child.

26-year-old Ashley Mance, along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts as the people killed in the crash. Day later, 23-month-old Andrew Johnson died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Both cars involved had three people inside at the time of the crash. Witnesses told authorities that a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash but it left the scene.

“We don’t think they actually contacted any cars, but they were part of the actual crash, and if anyone has any information about that vehicle or its driver, we would like to speak with them,” Police Chief Joseph Andcik said.

The initial investigation found that one of the vehicles ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into a van driving south on SR-4. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.