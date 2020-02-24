WATCH LIVE: Police still investigating I-75 crash that killed 3

Breaking News
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Moraine are still investigating the crash that killed three people Friday on I-75.

The crash happened around 9:45 pm in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road. Police a semi-truck was headed north when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The semi struck a southbound car head-on, killing 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year old Brayden Jennings, all from Middletown. A second child in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 40-year-old Todd Bowling from Michigan, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver is not in custody and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash and contributing factors.

