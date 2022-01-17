RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department held a press conference concerning a shooting that killed two people and injured one Monday night. It was held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 18 and streamed live here at wdtn.com.

According to Major Matt Sturgeon with Riverside Police, officers were called to the 4500 block of Richland Avenue at 7 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Sturgeon said three people were shot. 50-year-old resident Mark Osborn was pronounced dead on scene, 35-year-old Richard Issacs also died from injuries later at the hospital, and Osborn’s fiancée was left injured but has since been released from the hospital. This is the first double homicide in Riverside this year.

“The autopsies have taken place. We can tell there’s at least 2 firearms that were involved in this case. A 9mm and a 45,” said Sturgeon.

There is not a suspect in custody at this time, however, police said there is a person male of interest. “He doesn’t appear to be involved in any of the gunfire that happened inside but definitely has information.”

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but Sturgeon said the people involved knew each other and narcotics and drugs were found on scene.

“Either a drug deal gone bad or a planned robbery. We’ll get the motive and intent once we get the phones downloaded a little bit more,” said Sturgeon.

Sturgeon says he’s also concerned with the level of violence seen in the last year. “We do experience homicides but at the same time, we’re what 18 19 days into January and we already have a double homicide. I can tell you from last year, it’s growing. It’s a growing trend through 2021.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

WDTN is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.