MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Camden Avenue around 9:21 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found several houses and a car with gunshot damages. An investigation found that an unknown number of suspects fired shots from a vehicle at houses in the 100 block of Camden Avenue. One of the residents fired shots at the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time. There were no reported injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.