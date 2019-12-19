Police serve lunch to students in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood and Dayton police, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, served lunch at Trotwood Middle School on Thursday.

OSP says the service is meant to create a positive relationship between children and law enforcement, saying events like these show the community who their officers really are.

“We’re hoping that the students see us as we are. We’re here to help them, we’re here to protect and serve, and we want them to know that we’re here for them,” said Trooper Sheldon Goodrum.

Troopers and officers donned aprons and event hairnets as they served students with a smile.

