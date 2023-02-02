DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are investigating after mail was stolen from a local post office box.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, a suspect stole multiple checks from the Huber Heights Post Office box before they cashed them at several local banks.

Police are currently looking for the person accused of stealing and cashing the checks. Security footage from one of the banks involved shows the suspect as well as an associate.

Anyone with information concerning either person’s identity is asked to call Detective Doyle at 937-237-3591 or email bdoyle@hhoh.org