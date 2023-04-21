DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still seeking a suspect after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in February of 2023.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Police were called to the 200 Block of Redwood Avenue in Dayton, near the intersection with Sabina Avenue on the afternoon of Monday, February 27. Officers found the body of 43-year-old Tiffany Anderson, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle and driver had left the scene.

The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.