DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee fired at another armed man while in a restaurant in Butler Township Sunday afternoon.

According to the Butler Township Police Chief, a man entered the Smashburger Restaurant on Miller Lane and possibly argued with an employee. The man pulled out a gun, at which point the employee also pulled out a gun and fired at the man in front of him. The employee and the man fled the scene separately.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 5:35 p.m..

No one was hit in the shooting, authorities say, however, a young child was injured when their father attempted to shield them from the incident. They were treated at a local hospital.

This shooting remains under investigation at this time, and police are still searching for the identity of the man involved.