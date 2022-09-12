XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County deputies are searching for the suspect accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman on Monday.

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects and is actively working to identify the individuals responsible for the assault. The sheriff’s office said it does not believe that there is any threat to the citizens of Greene County.