DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a second vehicle after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Darke County on Thursday.

According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

When crews arrived, they found 23-year-old Dylana Swallow had been hit by a southeast-bound black Volvo while attempting to cross the road. Swallow died on the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a 20-year-old Arcanum man, was treated and released along with his juvenile passenger.

On Friday, September 9, further investigation showed that a second car traveling north also struck Swallow before fleeing the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on this missing vehicle. Anyone with information can call the agency at 937-548-3399