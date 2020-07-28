Police seek public’s help following deadly I-75 shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – As police investigate a shooting on Interstate 75 that left a man dead, they’re seeking help from witnesses or anyone who may have video of the incident.

Shortly after noon Monday, a 64-year-old man from the Dayton area was shot and killed while driving southbound on Interstate 75 near Austin Boulevard, according to police.

The highway was closed for roughly three hours during the investigation.

“It’s something that I never wish I would ever witness again,” said Brad, who was driving southbound on the highway when he witnessed the shooting. “It was just terrifying in today’s world.”

Brad told 2 NEWS he saw someone lean out of a blue SUV and fire multiple shots at a gray SUV.

According to Miami Township police, the victim’s car was hit three times.

“He was pointing,” Brad said. “He wasn’t doing a random shooting. He was aiming at this car.”

There was no exchange of gunfire as no shots were fired from the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene, according to authorities.

At a news conference, officers said they have spoken with several witnesses, but they’re asking for the public’s help.

“We are looking for any kind of additional evidence such as video or anything like that that might be able to be obtained,” said Sgt. Paul Nienhaus of the Miami Township Police Department.

Police in Middletown later tracked down the car that matched the description of the shooter’s vehicle, according to Lt. Mike Siney of Miami Township police.

The female driver was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, but so far, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting, Lt. Siney said.

“We don’t if this was a road rage incident or if these subjects knew each other,” Lt. Siney said. “But obviously we’re looking at all angles.”

The identity of the man killed in the shooting has not been released.