Police seek public’s help after Dayton teen critically injured in hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Detectives with the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit are currently investigating a hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager on North Main Street near Maplelawn Drive.

An 18-year-old was struck and critically injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday, Sept. 15, around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses told police that the vehicle left the roadway and hit the teenager as he was standing on the sidewalk, then proceeded to drive away on North Main Street.

The initial investigation has led detectives to believe the suspect’s vehicle is a black 2010-15 Chevrolet Equinox that would have apparent passenger side damage from the hit-and-run. A witness told police that the headlights were out on one side as well.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Gianangeli at 937-333-1104 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Those who report through Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.