SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Crum was last seen driving away from the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield at 6:56 p.m. on October 11. The PD said she has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Crum has blond hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue top with black pants.

Police also said she took a red suitcase and her small Yorkie mix dog, Bowser, with her in a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate number JMV4606.

Scott Buchanan, CEO of Ohio Masonic Home said that they are talking to family to determine places Crum may have gone. As an independant living facility, the Ohio Masonic Home has little information on Crum’s history.

The Springfield Police department asks that anyone who has seen Crum or her vehicle call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating agency.

Ohio Masonic Home held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15. You can watch it here at WDTN.com.