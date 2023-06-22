DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Dayton, a release said on Thursday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 68-year-old Earstin Lee Allen has gone missing after leaving his home on Cornell Ridge Drive on Tuesday.

Allen suffers from Alzheimer’s and takes blood pressure medication, the release said. He is described as having a slender build with a shaved head, a goatee and a scar on his right arm from his wrist up to the elbow.

Anyone with information concerning Allen’s location should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.