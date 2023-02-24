Police are looking for the man suspected of trying to rob a Troy pharmacy (Troy Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of attempting to rob a pharmacy in Troy on Monday.

On February 20, police said a man attempted to rob a CVS in Troy. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and looking for the community’s help to identify the suspect.

Security footage from the CVS Pharmacy shows the man in a black hoodie and a black and white hat with a white mask over his face. Troy police described the man as an average height and thin build with a tattoo in the center of his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Bradburn at 937-339-7525 or Detective Freisthler at 937-440-1003.