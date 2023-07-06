Video in player above relates to a Trotwood Dollar General from late May 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton Police are looking for the woman suspected of threatening employees at a local Dollar General with a knife.
According to the Dayton Police Department, the woman shown below allegedly entered the Dollar General at 2228 N. Gettysburg Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. She then reportedly brandished a knife and threatened the clerks before stealing several items.
Police are currently looking for information concerning her identity or whereabouts. Anyone with information should call the detective at 937-333-1230 or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP.