BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is searching for the person or people responsible for damaging the Beavercreek Golf Club during nighttime hours.

Photos show what appears to be tire marks tearing across the course in addition to other damage.

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking anyone who lives in the area of the Beavercreek Golf Club at 2800 New Germany Trebein Road to check their security cameras.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.