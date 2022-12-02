Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are offering a monetary reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest after shots were fired at the Dayton Children’s Parade in Dayton.

On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.

As officers approached the fight, an unknown suspect fired a shot and the group scattered, causing those attending the parade to run for cover. The parade itself was canceled.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the location, identification or arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.