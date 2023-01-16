DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for help identifying the vehicle officers say may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash on January 5.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, the driver of the black vehicle shown is suspected of being involved in a collision before fleeing the scene on Thursday, January 5.

Anyone who may be able to identify the driver, or who has information on the vehicle is asked to call Kettering Police Department Detective Woolf at 937-296-2598.