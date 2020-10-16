Police searching for woman who stole money from elderly person with dementia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a woman who stole money from an elderly person with dementia back in August.
The suspect was in possession of the elderly person’s ID and withdrew money from their bank account one time successfully. She attempted to withdraw money a second time but was denied.
Police said the woman in the photos arrived at the bank once in a grey sedan and once in a tan mini-van. Anyone who recognizes her or the vehicles she arrived in are asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
