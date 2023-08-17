WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for an armed suspect after a West Carrollton bank was robbed.

According to West Carrollton police, officers received a call at 3:48 p.m. to respond to the 3200 block of W. Alex Bell Road in West Carrollton. The initial call to respond was reportedly for a robbery in progress at Farmers & Merchants Bank.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He is described as last seen wearing a black mask, dark color jacket or sweatshirt, black pants, black ball cap and sunglasses.

West Carrollton police says the suspect was armed with a handgun, and took an unknown amount of cash.

Along with West Carrollton officers, German Twp. officers assisted with a K-9 unit for tracking, but did not find the male. A drone was also deployed by the West Carrollton Fire Department.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact West Carrollton police.