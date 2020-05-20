Breaking News
20 cases of COVID-19 associated with Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield, health officials say

Police searching for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pedestrian strike 5-19

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called after officials say a pedestrian was hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Waverly Avenue.

At least one male at the scene has suffered a head injury.

We’re told police are looking for the vehicle involved, though they could not immediately release a description.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS