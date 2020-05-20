Police searching for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called after officials say a pedestrian was hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Waverly Avenue.

At least one male at the scene has suffered a head injury.

We’re told police are looking for the vehicle involved, though they could not immediately release a description.