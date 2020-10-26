Police searching for Tipp City bank robbery suspect

Police say Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw was charged with one count of aggravated robbery after the Greenville Federal Bank in Tipp City was robbed on October 23.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Tipp City are looking for a man in connection with a bank robbery.

Tipp City Police say Crenshaw is not in custody and is believed to either be in the Dayton area or in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Crenshaw should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you know where he is or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact your local police department or call 911.