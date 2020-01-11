Police searching for suspects from credit union armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating after an armed robbery at a credit union. Police say two men robbed the Universal 1 Credit Union on Harshman Road just after 12:30 this afternoon.

Police described the suspects as two black males wearing all black outfits. One of the men was wearing a multi-colored backpack.

The men fled the store in a black Nissan SUV and went in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported in this robbery and Dayton Police are still investigating.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.