Police searching for suspect caught on camera stealing package in Dayton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a package.

Police said in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, Dec. 23 an unknown white woman stole a package from the front porch of a residence on Yankee Cove Court in Washington Township.

The theft was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera. Shortly after, another theft was reported in Centerville involving the same unknown woman.

If you can help identify this person, please contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.