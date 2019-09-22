I-75 SB closed while police investigate road rage shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have closed the southbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road after a road rage shooting Sunday.
Police say a road rage incident escalated into a shooting in Miami Township this afternoon. Now, they are asking for help to find the suspect.
Miami Township police tell 2 NEWS that around 4 pm, someone traveling on I-75 southbound between Dixie Drive and I-675 fired shots at another car, striking the vehicle several times.
They say the situation stemmed from a road rage incident, but did not give further details.
The suspect’s car is described as a small, silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla or a similar-sized vehicle.
A white female was driving the car, and a white male passenger fired the shots.
They were last seen on I-675 northbound at SR-725.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Miami Township Police at 937-433-2301.
