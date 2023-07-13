DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are actively searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to a call of a shooting sometime after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. The shooting reportedly took place in the area of Edison Street and Clemmer Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reportedly saw a vehicle riddled with bullet holes that had crashed into the front of a house in that area.

The Dayton Police Department is still actively searching for a suspect at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.