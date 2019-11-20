Police searching for Springfield shooting suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting in Springfield late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 pm at a Fuel America gas station on Selma Road near Oak Street in Springfield. Police say a man was shot and taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on the man’s condition. Authorities have not released any suspect information or motive to the shooting as the incident remains under investigation.

