KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying the suspect of a possible attempted kidnapping.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, an attempted kidnapping possibly occurred in the area of East Bataan Drive and Farmside Drive around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 40s. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white hat, a black surgical-style mask, a black sweatshirt and white pants with a black stripe.

KPD said he was seen driving a black “work-style” van with dents on it in the area of Farmside Drive and Rainbow Drive.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Ward at 937-296-2598 and reference report #23-052347. KPD also asked if you have cameras to check your footage.