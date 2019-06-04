Police cancel alert for missing Xenia man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Xenia Police Department

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) - UPDATE: Xenia Police canceled this Endangered Missing Adult Alert. They say Mr. Stocks has been located.

Xenia Police are searching for a man reported missing out of Greene County.

On May 28, 70-year-old Thurman Stocks walked away from his home on Stelton Road around 9 pm and failed to return.

He is described as a white male, is 5'8" tall, weighs 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white undershirt, and blue jeans.

Police say that Mr. Stocks has dementia and a heart condition.

