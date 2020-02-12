Breaking News
2 dead after shootout at home in Greene County
Police searching for missing West Chester man

William Simpson

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in West Chester are trying to find a man who went missing last week after running from officials who were trying to take him to a medical facility.

29-year-old William Simpson went missing on February 6. He ran off as medical technicians tried to drive him to receive medical care via ambulance.

Simpson is known to frequent libraries in the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call their local police agency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

