Police searching for missing Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman with dementia.

Geraldine Riano left her residence no Willis Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday and has not returned.

She is described as a white female, stands 5’00” tall, weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a history of getting lost and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Her vehicle is a black 2005 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate number CP15MT.

If you see Riano or her car, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

