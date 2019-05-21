Police searching for missing Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking for a man who was reported missing on Monday.

55-year-old Dwayne E. Baxter’s family last heard from him last month. A relative says he usually checks in on social media or texts family members but has not done so.

Baxter is described as a black male, stands 6’02” inches, and weighs 230 pounds.

Police say that he is homeless and suffers from medical issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Springfield Police at 937-324-7685.

