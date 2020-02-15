Police searching for missing Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

Larry Fitzwater was last seen around 2:30 pm when he left his residence on Casey Drive. He is described as a white male, is 5’08” tall, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say he can become easily confused and that law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

His vehicle is a black 2015 Dodge 150 with Ohio license plate number AH96TY.

If you see Mr. Fitzwater or his vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.