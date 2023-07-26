HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man reportedly carrying an ax after an assault in Harrison Township on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fight broke out in the 3000 block of Birch Drive in Harrison Township around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatch reported that someone allegedly choked someone else until that person passed out.

Officers have since been searching for a man reportedly walking through the woods carrying an ax. K9 units are also searching the area.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.