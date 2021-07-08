Missing 1-year-old found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found missing one-year-old Messiah Garrett after crews began searching for him Thursday morning.

The child was reported missing in Dayton at 9:18 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dayton Police said before the child was discovered missing, he was last seen with a man named Robert Streety near 480 S. Broadway St. Police on the scene told 2 NEWS someone was able to get in touch with Streety, who returned the child to the scene on Broadway Street.

Police were planning to issue an Amber Alert moments before the child was located.

The child is now back with family and Streety has been taken into custody for questioning. The child was being looked at by emergency medics.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.