Police search for suspects who stole teen’s shoes in armed robbery

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are still searching for two suspects that pulled a knife on a teenager and stole the shoes he was wearing.

Sgt. David Garlow said the victim lives in a neighborhood by Deer Chase Drive where he was running when he was robbed, but that it is an unusual location for a crime like this.

The police report said officers were called to Deer Chase Drive minutes before 11 a.m. Tuesday where the victim said two men about 18 or 19 years old jumped out of a small dark colored car and pushed him to the ground.

It said the victim told police they had a knife and stole his white Nike tennis shoes, then drove off, which one Deer Chase Drive resident says is unnerving to hear.

“Since we moved here it’s been a quiet, lovely block, a lovely neighborhood with great neighbors, so I was pretty surprised to hear it,” said Harry Walton, who lives on the street. “I still feel like it’s pretty safe despite what happened to the young man.”

Garlow said the victim suffered minor injuries, but it could have been a lot worse.

He said in those situations, to use your best judgment, to remember material items can be replaced while you cannot be, and always be prepared.

“In that area he was at, usually, the neighbors there are pretty observant, but it only takes a second if no one is out front for something to happen,” said Garlow. “So I encourage you to have a cell phone with you, let somebody know where you’re going when you expect to return.”

If you have any information on this crime, contact Huber Heights Police Dept. at 937-237-3573.

