Police search for woman missing from Franklin County
DUBLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman in Franklin County.
Jane Anne Berlin drove away from her home on Drumcally Lane around noon on January 25. She was later seen on January 27 around 7:30 p.m. in London, Ohio, but has not returned home since.
She is described as a white female, is 5’3” tall, weighs 150 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.
Police say Ms. Berlin has alcoholic tendencies.
The car involved is a silver 2015 Volvo XC7 with Ohio license plate number GNJ8202.
Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you have information about the woman or the vehicle.
