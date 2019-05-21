Police search for victim after reported crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating reports of a crash in Trotwood.

Officers went to Nevada Avenue, near Curundu Avenue, around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say a man called 911 claiming he had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone injured at the scene.

Police have not released any other information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.