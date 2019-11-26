1  of  3
Police search for vehicle taken in Miami Twp. carjacking

11-26 Miami Twp Stolen Car 2

Photo provided by Miami Township Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a car-jacking that happened Saturday.

Miami Township Police say on November 23 around 1:40 pm a black man with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and white bandana over his face approached a woman who was seated in car.

The man pointed a handgun at the woman and threatened to kill her, police said. He demanded the keys to the car. A brief struggle ensued before the man stole the woman’s car and fled the area. The car has not been found.

The car is a black 2012 Buick Regal with chrome wheels. The license plate is GQA6783. The photo below shows the actual vehicle that was taken.

  • 11-26 Miami Twp Stolen Car 1
    Photo provided by Miami Township Police
  • 11-26 Miami Twp Stolen Car PLATE
  • 11-26 Miami Twp Stolen Car 3
    Photo provided by Miami Township Police
  • 11-26 Miami Twp Stolen Car 2
    Photo provided by Miami Township Police

Anyone who spots the car is asked to call the Miami Township Police Department at 937-225-4357.

