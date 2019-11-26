Police search for vehicle taken in Miami Twp. carjacking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a car-jacking that happened Saturday.

Miami Township Police say on November 23 around 1:40 pm a black man with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and white bandana over his face approached a woman who was seated in car.

The man pointed a handgun at the woman and threatened to kill her, police said. He demanded the keys to the car. A brief struggle ensued before the man stole the woman’s car and fled the area. The car has not been found.

The car is a black 2012 Buick Regal with chrome wheels. The license plate is GQA6783. The photo below shows the actual vehicle that was taken.

Photo provided by Miami Township Police



Anyone who spots the car is asked to call the Miami Township Police Department at 937-225-4357.

