DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for an SUV after hitting a man in Dayton Sunday morning.

The accident happened on the 700 block of Patterson Road just after 1 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the man was hit by a green SUV that fled the scene.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

