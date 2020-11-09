Police search for suspect in attempted robbery Monday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect that attempted to rob Advance America Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said a man walked into the Advance America located on 5142 Salem Ave. and showed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect got away empty handed. 

The suspect was last seen heading towards PNC Bank wearing a black shirt, black pants and a blue mask. No one was hurt during the attempted robbery. 

