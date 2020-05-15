Police search for suspect after teen shot in Middletown

Police identified the suspect in this shooting as 19-year-old Daniel Calhoun, who investigators say fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large. (Photos provided by Middletown Division of Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old woman was shot Thursday night.

Middletown Police said Friday officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Young Street around 10:30 pm after a caller told police a woman had been shot. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old woman was seriously injured by gunfire.

The women was taken to Atrium Medical Center before being taken to Children’s Hospital by helicopter. Police said Friday the woman remains in serious but stable condition.

Police identified the suspect in this shooting as 19-year-old Daniel Calhoun, who investigators say fled the scene before officers arrived and is still at large. According to investigators, Calhoun has a tattoo over his right eye. Police warn if you spot Calhoun he should not be approached, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Daniel Calhoun should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700 or Det. Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720.