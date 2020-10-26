Police search for suspect after Miami Twp. bank robbed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a Miami Township bank was robbed Monday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank located at 5700 N. Springboro Pike.
According to dispatchers, a man made off with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery. Dispatchers said no weapon was shown.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated with new information when it becomes available.
