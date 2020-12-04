Police search for suspect after Dayton shooting

Dayton Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Friday morning. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for a suspect after a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Noel Court. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police are on Hulbert Street looking for the suspect.

SWAT teams have been called to the scene.

Police are looking for a shooting suspect on Hulbert Street after a shooting on Noel Ct. Friday, Dec. 4. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

A 911 caller told dispatchers someone was shot in her home on Noel Court and the caller had to jump from the window while a suspect tried to break down the door.

