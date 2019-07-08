Police search Dayton home for stolen property

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A search warrant for stolen property prompted a large police presence in Dayton early Monday morning, according to regional dispatch.

The incident took place shortly before 1 am in the 1500 block of Larchwood Drive near Woodbine Ave.

Dayton Police was assisting Kettering Police in executing a search warrant at the property.

There is no word on any arrests. Kettering Police is handling the investigation.

